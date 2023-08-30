HOF Ribs Burnoff Returns to Canton – Not Part of the Festival

The Hall of Fame Ribs Burnoff is coming back to Canton but it will not be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival. The Hall of Fame will host the Ribs Burnoff over Memorial Day weekend in the parking lot of the hall and at the mini football field near the museum. The Burnoff will take place May 23rd through the 25th.

Hall officials, in an announcement this morning, say it will include three days of ribs, barbecue, food and also live music.

More details to come.