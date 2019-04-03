Hoover High Student’s Company Are Donating Profits to Foundation

Nick Friedl and Trevor Most are students at Hoover. They are a part of a company called “Simple Starters”, that has taken the business world by storm.

They were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning, along with Mike Grady, Business Management teacher at Hoover.

The students have qualified for the JA National Student Leadership Summit for the last 4 years, and won first place and National Student Company of the Year Honors with Hoover’s Beelieve team last year.

They are also in the process of donating over $3,000.00 of their company profits to organizations whose mission is to improve teenage mental health and our community. Part of their donation will go towards Dymonte Thomas’s Community Foundation.

They are truly doing amazing things with their business and it’s making an impact on the lives of many area teens and families.