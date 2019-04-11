How can candy be Racist?

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS - In this image released on Feb. 20, 2019, PEEPS® chocolate bunnies are shown after cooling en route to be foil wrapped during the creation and packaging process in Philadelphia. New for Easter 2019, PEEPS® is expanding its product line with a PEEPS® Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny, shaped like the iconic Easter treat. (Corey Perrine/AP Images for Just Born Quality Confections)

A British grocery store chain has pulled a brand of chocolate Easter ducklings from its shelves after being accused of racism.

Sold in sets of three, the “Waitrose Trio of Chocolate Easter Ducklings” includes a white, milk and dark chocolate duck. Their names are Fluffy, Crispy and Ugly, respectively. It was the latter that caused the problem. One customer, who questioned why the dark duck was named Ugly, tweeted, “I overheard women saying, ‘This is not right.’ I agree. Doesn’t look good at all.”

Waltrose has since removed the chocolate ducklings from its stores, and issued this apology: “We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product. It was absolutely not our intention to cause any offense.”