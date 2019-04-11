A British grocery store chain has pulled a brand of chocolate Easter ducklings from its shelves after being accused of racism.
Sold in sets of three, the “Waitrose Trio of Chocolate Easter Ducklings” includes a white, milk and dark chocolate duck. Their names are Fluffy, Crispy and Ugly, respectively. It was the latter that caused the problem. One customer, who questioned why the dark duck was named Ugly, tweeted, “I overheard women saying, ‘This is not right.’ I agree. Doesn’t look good at all.”
Waltrose has since removed the chocolate ducklings from its stores, and issued this apology: “We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product. It was absolutely not our intention to cause any offense.”
How can candy be Racist?
