How Can the Browns Clinch a Playoff Spot THIS Weekend? Find Out HERE

This is the National Football League shield on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the Hall of Fame exhibition football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Canton. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

There are eight very confusing playoff clinching scenarios for this weekend for the Cleveland Browns. And yes, it could be a drinking game if you are into that kind of thing! Follow along this weekend fans!!!

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + CIN loss (Saturday at Pittsburgh) + DEN loss or tie (Sunday home vs. New England) + BUF loss (Saturday at Los Angeles Chargers) + MIA win or tie (Sunday home vs. Dallas) + IND loss or tie (Sunday at Atlanta) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + BUF loss (Saturday at Los Angeles Chargers) + MIA win or tie (Sunday home vs. Dallas) + DEN loss or tie (Sunday home vs. New England) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + BUF loss (Saturday at Los Angeles Chargers) + MIA win or tie (Sunday home vs. Dallas) + JAX loss (Sunday at Tampa Bay) + IND win (Sunday at Atlanta) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + DEN loss or tie (Sunday home vs. New England) + JAX loss (Sunday at Tampa Bay) + IND win (Sunday at Atlanta) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + BUF loss (Saturday at Los Angeles Chargers) + KC win (Monday home vs. Las Vegas) + IND win (Sunday at Atlanta) + JAX loss (Sunday at Tampa Bay) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + DEN loss or tie (Sunday home vs. New England) + MIA win or tie (Sunday home vs. Dallas) + IND loss (Sunday at Atlanta) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + PIT loss or tie (Saturday home vs. Cincinnati) + DEN loss or tie (Sunday home vs. New England) + MIA win or tie (Sunday home vs. Dallas) + JAX loss (Sunday at Tampa Bay) OR

CLE win (Sunday at Houston) + CIN-PIT tie (Saturday) + BUF loss (Saturday at Los Angeles Chargers) + IND win (Sunday at Atlanta) + JAX loss (Sunday at Tampa Bay)