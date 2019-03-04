How Do You Like Your Uber Driver? Talkative? Or Quiet?

An Uber driver in Seattle is going viral after he started offering a “ride menu,” with five options.

He’ll either tell funny stories, be totally silent, act like your therapist, be as RUDE as possible, or be as CREEPY as possible by staring at you in the rear view mirror as he drives.

The 38-year-old Uber driver, George Ure is from Seattle. He recently began giving his passengers some options by handing out MENUS when they get in his car.

The final two options: “Rude” and “Creepy” were meant as jokes. But, people have begun requesting them because, well, because, we just HAVE to try out any new adventure, don’t we?

