Thursday Update: Numbers Up, Possible Death, More
Coronavirus Coverage
Pam Cook
How to Wash your Clothes to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Pam Cook
Mar 20, 2020 @ 6:47am
We know that to stop the spread of COVID-19 it’s important to wash your hands and keep surfaces sanitized but what about your clothes?
The New England Journal of Medicine
has confirmed that the Coronavirus can last up to three hours in the air, 24 hours on cardboard, and two to three days on plastic and steel.
When it comes to your clothes it’s important to wash clothes you wore outside, immediately and leave shoes at the door. Since the survivability of COVID-19 is unknown, washing hands when you arrive home and swapping a cold wash for a warm one is necessary.
A hot wash is anything over 60 degrees. It’s being advised to not shake clothing to keep germs from spreading and drying clothes inside or in a dryer. If someone in the household is sick, handle linens and towels with latex gloves or wash hands immediately after touching them.
TAGS
COVID-19
Sanitize
surfaces
wash clothing
