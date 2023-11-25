HSFB State Championship Games are SET and Massillon is IN

It’s the rematch to beat all rematches as the Massillon tigers handled Cincinnati Anderson Friday night to win their State Semifinal game. That means they move on to the State Championship game for the first time since 2019 and they’ll take on Akron Hoban–a familar foe. We’ll have that game for you right here on 1480 WHBC and on Mix 94.1 Complete coverage from Tom Benson HOF Stadium – WHBC is an officials OHSAA Radio Network Affiliate. The rest of the State Championship line ups look like this:

Friday, Dec. 1

Division VI – Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), 10:30 a.m.

Division III – Tol. Central Catholic (15-0) vs. Col. Watterson (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I – St. Edward (13-1) vs. Springfield (10-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 2

Division VII – Dalton (14-1) vs. Marion Local (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division V – Lake County Perry (15-0) vs. Liberty Center (15-0), 3 p.m.

Division IV – Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Alter (12-3), 7:30 p.m.