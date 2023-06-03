Human Remains Found in New Franklin Landfill where Demo Debris was Taken

A startling discovery while demolishing a house in Akron.

Police say a vacant home in the 700 block of Dayton street was being torn down. It had been empty for two years. Officials however were notiifed yesterday that decomposed human remains were found among the debris taken to a landfill in New Franklin. These remains have not been identified. The Summit County Medical Examiners Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau

at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.