Indians Announce 2020 Spring Training Schedule

Brian Novak
Aug 19, 2019 @ 1:29pm
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana tosses a baseball into the crowd during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 18, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2020 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring slate against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 22 at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Tribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus 18 away games. They will have two split-squad games (March 9 & March 17) and seven weekend home games:

  • February 22 vs. Cincinnati
  • March 1 vs. Arizona
  • March 6 vs. Oakland
  • March 7 vs. Chicago-NL
  • March 15 vs. Colorado
  • March 20 vs. Milwaukee
  • March 21 vs. Seattle

The Tribe will play two exhibition games in Houston on March 23 and March 24 before its season opener at Progressive Field on March 26 against Detroit.

Single-game tickets go on sale – online only – on Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at Indians.com/spring.

Important 2020 Ticket Dates

Friday, Nov. 1 – Group Tickets on sale

Friday, Nov. 15 – Season Tickets on sale

Monday, Dec. 2 – Mini-plans on sale (3-or-more games)

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Single-game tickets on sale (online only)

Thursday, Jan. 9 – Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office opens

 

2020 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

 

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Saturday Feb. 22 Cincinnati Goodyear
Sunday Feb. 23 Kansas City Surprise
Monday Feb. 24 Colorado Salt River
Tuesday Feb. 25 Chicago-AL Goodyear
Wednesday Feb. 26 San Diego Peoria
Thursday Feb. 27 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear
Friday Feb. 28 Chicago-AL Glendale
Saturday Feb. 29 Oakland Mesa
Sunday March 1 Arizona Goodyear
Monday March 2 Texas Surprise
Tuesday March 3 Los Angeles-AL Goodyear
Wednesday March 4 Arizona Salt River
Thursday March 5 San Francisco Scottsdale
Friday March 6 Oakland Goodyear
Saturday March 7 Chicago-NL Goodyear
Sunday March 8 Colorado Salt River
Monday March 9 San Francisco Goodyear (ss)
Monday March 9 Los Angeles-AL Tempe (ss)
Tuesday March 10 OFF DAY  
Wednesday March 11 Kansas City Goodyear
Thursday March 12 San Diego Goodyear
Friday March 13 Milwaukee Phoenix
Saturday March 14 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa)
Sunday March 15 Colorado Goodyear
Monday March 16 Los Angeles-NL Glendale
Tuesday March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear (ss)
Tuesday March 17 Seattle Peoria (ss)
Wednesday March 18 Texas Goodyear
Thursday March 19 Chicago-AL Glendale
Friday March 20 Milwaukee Goodyear
Saturday March 21 Seattle Goodyear
Sunday March 22 Cincinnati Goodyear
Monday March 23 Houston Houston, Texas
Tuesday March 24 Houston Houston, Texas

 

All game dates and times are subject to change

Bold indicates home games

For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring

(ss)—split squad

