Indians Announce 2020 Spring Training Schedule
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana tosses a baseball into the crowd during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 18, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2020 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The Indians will open their spring slate against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 22 at Goodyear Ballpark.
The Tribe will play 15 games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark, plus 18 away games. They will have two split-squad games (March 9 & March 17) and seven weekend home games:
- February 22 vs. Cincinnati
- March 1 vs. Arizona
- March 6 vs. Oakland
- March 7 vs. Chicago-NL
- March 15 vs. Colorado
- March 20 vs. Milwaukee
- March 21 vs. Seattle
The Tribe will play two exhibition games in Houston on March 23 and March 24 before its season opener at Progressive Field on March 26 against Detroit.
Single-game tickets go on sale – online only – on Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at Indians.com/spring.
Important 2020 Ticket Dates
Friday, Nov. 1 – Group Tickets on sale
Friday, Nov. 15 – Season Tickets on sale
Monday, Dec. 2 – Mini-plans on sale (3-or-more games)
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Single-game tickets on sale (online only)
Thursday, Jan. 9 – Goodyear Ballpark Ticket Office opens
2020 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Saturday
|Feb. 22
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|Feb. 23
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|Monday
|Feb. 24
|Colorado
|Salt River
|Tuesday
|Feb. 25
|Chicago-AL
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|Feb. 26
|San Diego
|Peoria
|Thursday
|Feb. 27
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|Friday
|Feb. 28
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|Saturday
|Feb. 29
|Oakland
|Mesa
|Sunday
|March 1
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 2
|Texas
|Surprise
|Tuesday
|March 3
|Los Angeles-AL
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 4
|Arizona
|Salt River
|Thursday
|March 5
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|Friday
|March 6
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 7
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 8
|Colorado
|Salt River
|Monday
|March 9
|San Francisco
|Goodyear (ss)
|Monday
|March 9
|Los Angeles-AL
|Tempe (ss)
|Tuesday
|March 10
|OFF DAY
|
|Wednesday
|March 11
|Kansas City
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 12
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 13
|Milwaukee
|Phoenix
|Saturday
|March 14
|Chicago-NL
|Sloan (Mesa)
|Sunday
|March 15
|Colorado
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 16
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|Tuesday
|March 17
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear (ss)
|Tuesday
|March 17
|Seattle
|Peoria (ss)
|Wednesday
|March 18
|Texas
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 19
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|Friday
|March 20
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 21
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 22
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Monday
|March 23
|Houston
|Houston, Texas
|Tuesday
|March 24
|Houston
|Houston, Texas
All game dates and times are subject to change
Bold indicates home games
For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring
(ss)—split squad