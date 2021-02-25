Indians Announce Fans In The Stands For 2021
The Cleveland Indians are excited to announce a plan to play host to fans at a 30% capacity at Progressive Field for all April home games in 2021. The plan, which will implement new ballpark health and safety protocols, was formulated in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Major League Baseball, state and local public health officials.
Ticket availability for the 2021 season will be determined on a monthly basis until the ballpark is allowed to operate at full capacity again. Starting with April, Cleveland Indians Season Ticket Holders will receive priority access to available tickets and seating locations. Capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on approved health and safety protocols prior to new monthly game tickets being released.
*All fans currently holding tickets to April 2021 games will be contacted via email within the next two weeks with fan-friendly ticket options.
Tickets will be sold in pod-style seating to ensure social distancing between eligible groups when fans are seated. Pods will be seated in quantities of two or four tickets. Additionally, all fans will be required to wear a Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.
Face protections such as neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves are not considered approved face masks at Progressive Field. Fans arriving at the ballpark without an approved face covering will be provided with a disposable face mask for the game.
In addition to the above, the following health & safety protocols will be enforced at Progressive Field to start the season:
- All gates will open one hour before first pitch
- Social distancing will be required throughout all queuing locations
- No bags allowed to speed up ballpark entry – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses
- Mobile entry – ticketless entry via Ballpark App, My Indians Tickets and the StubHub app
- Food and beverage consumption will be confined to ticketed seating or ticketed designated standing spaces
- Cashless transactions encouraged at all food and retail locations
- Increased hand sanitizer stations around the ballpark
- Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces
- Outdoor air circulation pumped in to all indoor areas
- Cleveland Clinic’s S-A-F-E branding and signage throughout the ballpark to remind fans of ballpark health guidelines
All guidelines and procedures are subject to change and will continue to be analyzed and shaped by the health and safety guidelines recommended by the Cleveland Department of Public Health, guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, and recommendations issued by Major League Baseball and Cleveland Clinic.
All 2021 health, safety and ticket information can be found at www.indians.com/updates.