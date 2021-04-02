Indians Announce Home Opener Festivities
The Cleveland Indians today announced the full schedule of home opener festivities leading up to first pitch at 4:10PM on Monday, April 5 against Kansas City at Progressive Field. All gates will open at 3:10PM.
The game, the Tribe’s 28th home opener at Progressive Field, marks the 121st as a charter member of the American League.
Tribe drummer John Adams, who is recovering from offseason health issues, hasn’t missed a home opener with fans in 48 years and the team is committed to making sure his presence will still be felt inside the ballpark on Monday. After an outpouring of support and speaking with John, the offer that seemed most appropriate to honor the occasion came from Akron native and Black Keys drummer, Patrick Carney. Adams will take part in a special in-game video presentation, bestowing drumming duties and his bleacher seat for the day to Carney, a lifelong Tribe fan.
“When I found out that John Adams wouldn’t be able to make Opening Day in Cleveland for the first time in almost fifty years, I reached out to the team,” Carney said. “I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves. I want to be there for John.”
The Cleveland Indians will celebrate heroes across Northeast Ohio throughout the home opener, including teachers, educators, law enforcement and people who have made a positive impact on our community.
- National Anthem and God Bless America performer: Retired Police Sergeant Kennedy Jones.
- First Pitch: Para professional Bonita Horton from Adlai E. Stevenson School in Cleveland. Bonita will be joined by teachers and educators representing 10 CMSD schools.
- Play Ball Kid: 10-year-old Emma Shishebor who collects donations for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center.
- Flyover: 112th Fighter Squadron of the Ohio National Guard
There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2020 season awards for Shane Bieber (Cy Young), Cesar Hernandez (Gold Glove), Roberto Pérez (Gold Glove) and José Ramírez (Silver Slugger).
There will be a moment of silence pregame in remembrance of broadcaster JOE TAIT and an in-game celebration recognizing MICHAEL STANLEY with video footage and the song My Town.
The home opener will be broadcast via simulcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes and WKYC Channel 3. WKYC will host a pregame show from 2-3PM before turning it over to BSGL for a 3-4PM pregame show with Al Pawlowski and Jensen Lewis.
Tribe fans will have one last chance to take part in the Cleveland Indians Spring Training 5050 raffle, presented by Bally Sports Great Lakes, with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000. Fans can purchase raffle tickets until online at Tribe5050.com or at Progressive Field.