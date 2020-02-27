      Weather Alert

Indians’ Clase To Miss Significant Time

Brian Novak
Feb 27, 2020 @ 11:45am
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase stretches during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers in Avondale, Ariz. The hard-throwing Clase, who was acquired this winter from Texas in the trade for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo tests Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back. The team said he will be re-evaluated weekly, but the x-year-old is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase experienced an onset of upper arm discomfort following a bullpen last week, felt additional discomfort Tuesday and subsequently underwent imaging and examination on Wednesday.

The MRI and exam confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back.

He will be re-evaluated weekly, but is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity.

The hard throwing right hander was acquired by the Indians in the off-season in the trade that sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

