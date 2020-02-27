Indians’ Clase To Miss Significant Time
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase experienced an onset of upper arm discomfort following a bullpen last week, felt additional discomfort Tuesday and subsequently underwent imaging and examination on Wednesday.
The MRI and exam confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back.
He will be re-evaluated weekly, but is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks of game activity.
The hard throwing right hander was acquired by the Indians in the off-season in the trade that sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.