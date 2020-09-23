Indians Clinch Playoff Spot
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez bats against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game, in Cleveland. The Indians’ clubhouse is buzzing like always three hours prior to a three-game series opener against the Boston Red Sox, whose World Series defense isn’t going particularly well right now. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Jose Ramirez hit a walk-off 3-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night at Progressive Field to lift the Indians to a 5-3 win over the White Sox and clinch at least an American League Wild Card spot for Cleveland.
At (31-24) the Tribe, for now, is the 7th seed out of 8 teams in the A.L. with 5 games left. But that could change depending on what happens in the those final 5 games.
The Indians, who trail the White Sox by 3 games for 1st in the A.L. Central, will play game 3 of their 4 game series with Chicago, Wednesday night in Cleveland, Cy Young front runner Shane Bieber throws for the Tribe.
First pitch is 6:07pm on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.