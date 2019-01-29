Is It Really Time For the “Human Feedbag”?
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 5:50 AM

I’m not sure what’s worse:  That a major company thought people would want to STRAP a FEEDBAG full of snacks to themselves . . . or that people were like, “Yes, we DO want that”?

Reynolds Wrap just unveiled a new product called the Hunger Harness yesterday.

It’s a silver harness you wear on your chest with several thermal and insulated pockets for holding different snacks and keeping them warm.  And it also has a little fold out tray and a drink holder.  So it’s perfect for the Super Bowl.

They say it should hold enough snacks that you can go, quote, “all four quarters plus the halftime show without taking a break.”

They put them on sale for $5 and . . . they sold out immediately.  But don’t worry, they say they’re producing more soon.

You can keep an eye out for them at ReynoldsHungerHarness.com.

(The Takeout

 

