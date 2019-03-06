It’s Ash Wednesday, So — Ashes to Go?

A Roman Catholic devotee with a cross symbol on her forehead attends a mass during Ash Wednesday rites March 6, 2019 outside a church in metropolitan Manila, Philippines. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season for Roman Catholics and a reminder that God created man from dust. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It’s Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent. But apparently fewer and fewer people go to actual churches these days . . . because no one has time.

A newspaper in New Jersey ran a story on how “Ashes to Go” is more popular than ever. That’s where priests draw crosses on people’s foreheads outside train stations and coffee shops, so they can just knock it out on their way to work and not be late.

This isn’t a new idea, by the way. A church in St. Louis started the “Ashes to Go” thing over a decade ago to reach more people. Then other churches followed suit.

Something just doesn’t seem right about this.