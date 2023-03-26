Jackson Family Killed in Fire – School Offering Help

A Jackson Township family of 4 died in a fire at their home just after midnight last night. Below is a statment from the Jackson Local Schools. Also, the press release issued by the Jackson Township Fire Department. The fire chief will be on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook at 7:20am Monday.

From Jackson Local Schools

The Jackson Local School District is mourning the loss of one of our families, including two students at Jackson Memorial Middle School. Counseling will be available at Jackson Memorial Middle School for students and staff affected by this tragic loss. At this time, we are respecting the family’s privacy and time to grieve.

We will continue to have support available to help our students and staff. Please contact the school office during normal school hours if you feel your child is in need of additional assistance.

As always, we appreciate our community and the many ways we look after and care for one another.

From the Jackson Fire Department

At approximately 12:16 AM, Jackson Township Fire units responded to reports of a “whole house engulfed in flames”, just off of Everhard Rd NW. Fire units arrived on scene five minutes later at 12:21AM. The initial arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family, bi-level home.

Firefighters attempted an offensive fire attack but due to the rapid involvement of fire prior to arrival, had quickly transitioned to protecting nearby homes. The home had sustained heavy fire damage. Unfortunately, it was determined that there were no survivors.

Assistance was provided by Jackson Township Police, Perry Township Fire, Plain Township Fire, the Stark County Coroner’s Office and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.