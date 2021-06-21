Jackson Schools React to Tragedy in the Township Sunday
*** The following statement is attributed to Jackson Local School District Superintendent Chris DiLoreto ***
“The Jackson Local School District extends its sincerest sympathy to all those affected by the tragedy in our community Sunday afternoon. Our district grieves the loss of two young children, and their family.
“Ace Mavrakis was well-liked by faculty and staff at Jackson Memorial Middle School. He was a member of the Jackson High School ninth-grade football team. Pippa Mavrakis was registered to start kindergarten at Strausser Elementary School in August.
“Members of our ninth-grade football team met this morning and grief counselors were available to our students. The district is collaborating with Coleman Crisis Services to provide grief support and counseling to any students and/or staff members who may want to speak with a trusted adult. Anyone wishing to speak with a counselor should call 330-452-6000.”
— Jackson Local Superintendent Chris DiLoreto