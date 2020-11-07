Election Called for Joe Biden: Votes from PA leads to Electoral College Win
According to the Associated Press and numerous other media outlets , Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the President elect.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election after winning Pennsylvania and securing 20 electoral votes, according to projections by The Associated Press and NBC News. Biden secured 273 electoral college votes. There are still some states counting ballots but not enough to give the President the win.
Biden got more votes than any other presidential candidate in the history of the United States, more than Barack Obama. He won the popular vote as well.
Kamala Harris also makes history as the first black, Indian and female Vice President.