Keeping the Memory of Lake Township’s Dunham Family – Melissa, Renee, Amber and Evan – Alive

In august of 2023 the Hartville and Lake Township communities were rocked by a horrific loss – the loss of an entire family at the hands of their husband and father. He then took his own life.

The Mom – Melissa Murphy Dunham, and her children Renee, Amber and Evan Dunham left a lasting impact on the community. As family members and the community continue to try to grapple with this unspeakable tragedy, they’ve come up with a way to keep their memory alive.

The Lake Community Hope Scholarship in Memory of Melissa, Renee, Amber and Evan has been set up. To donate go to the Stark Community Foundation website: Stark Community Foundation

You can also donate with the QR Code:

“We want to honor them, and the impact their lives made on those around them. It is our hope this scholarship will be a way to keep contributing to this community as they would have,” said Melissa’s sister Valerie Murphy-Daugherty. “We want to give others a chance to continue the positive impact of paying it forward as Melissa taught not only her children, but everyone around her,” Valerie said. This fund is dedicated to supporting the Lake Local Schools; the district they all cherished, attended and actively participated in. This fund will provide annual scholarship assistance to graduating seniors from Lake High School who have demonstrated exceptional engagement in extracurricular activities and community service beyond school – a true reflection of the values Melissa instilled in her children from an early age.

The First Scholarship will be awarded to a 2025 graduating senior.