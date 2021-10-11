Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Oct 11, 2021 @ 2:16pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #8

  1. Fairless                                        (8-0)   
  2. Massillon                                   (6-2)
  3. Hoover                                        (6-2)
  4. McKinley                                   (5-3)
  5. Jackson                                    (7-1)
  6. Canton South                      (6-2)
  7. Lake                                           (4-3)
  8. East Canton                        (4-2)
  9. Sandy Valley                      (5-3)
  10. Northwest                           (4-4)
