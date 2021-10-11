Weather Alert
Ken’s Top Ten
Kenny Roda
Oct 11, 2021 @ 2:16pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #8
Fairless (8-0)
Massillon
(6-2)
Hoover
(6-2)
McKinley
(5-3)
Jackson
(7-1)
Canton South
(6-2)
Lake
(4-3)
East Canton (4-2)
Sandy Valley (5-3)
Northwest (4-4)
