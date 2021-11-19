      Weather Alert

Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared of All Charges

Nov 19, 2021 @ 4:52pm
A jury cleared teen Kyle Rittenhouse of all five counts against him in the shooting of three men during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. (AP Graphic)

A jury cleared teen Kyle Rittenhouse of all five counts against him in the shooting of three men during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.  He collapsed in the courtroom when the verdict was read, sobbing in the arms of his attorney.  He immediately left the courthouse and defense attornies say he went home…he’s ready to move on.

