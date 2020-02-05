Live & Local Recap

WHBC News
Jon Bozeka hosted today’s Live & Local on 1480 WHBC, he spoke about the State of the Union, the Iowa Caucuses & many local topics as well.
Shana Smith, an outreach coordinator for the Canton City Schools Office of Student, Family and Community Support joined Jon at 10:30. Her focus is on health and providing important wraparound services to CCSD kids. She has been instrumental in bringing dental and vision services to Canton City School District students.
Jon also gave his thoughts on the situation involving GlenOak girls coach Paul Wackerly & his former players who transferred to Aquinas. Jon tells us his opinion on that story as a whole.