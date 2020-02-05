      Weather Alert

Live & Local Recap

Jon Bozeka
Feb 5, 2020 @ 2:05pm
WHBC News

Jon Bozeka hosted today’s Live & Local on 1480 WHBC, he spoke about the State of the Union, the Iowa Caucuses & many local topics as well.

Shana Smith, an outreach coordinator for the Canton City Schools Office of Student, Family and Community Support joined Jon at 10:30. Her focus is on health and providing important wraparound services to CCSD kids. She has been instrumental in bringing dental and vision services to Canton City School District students.

LISTEN HERE FOR THAT DISCUSSION

Jon also gave his thoughts on the situation involving GlenOak girls coach Paul Wackerly & his former players who transferred to Aquinas. Jon tells us his opinion on that story as a whole.

FOR THE WACKERLY DISCUSSION, CLICK HERE

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon