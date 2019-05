Former Judge Julie Edwards, was on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about her newest passion: Plants, Botany, and the upcoming plant sale at the Lake Cable Garden Club.

What’s a native plant? Those are plants that were here in this geographic area prior to the arrival of European settlers. These are plants that have provided food for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds for thousands of years..

Edwards spoke about the danger posed to the Monarch Butterfly population

