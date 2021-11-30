Local Special Needs School Needs Your Help to Provide More Services
The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children Inc., is looking to increase its existing services to provide quality education and intervention services to more students with autism and other cognitive disorders. Beginning on November 30, GivingTuesday, The Golden Key will begin its efforts to raise money to renovate and expand its existing building located at 1431 30th St, Canton.
Currently the location holds the non-public charter school for grades Kindergarten through 8th for students with developmental disabilities. Additionally, the GoldenKey has an early intervention preschool program designed for students on the autism spectrum disorder. The new expansion will allow for the school to serve an additional 30% more students from the region at its 30th Street location. The school currently serves students from Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Carrollton, Portage and lower Summit counties. The expansion will allow for more students to receive individually designed special education.
“The expansion has been deemed necessary based on a growing waiting list and interest in what our school can do for our students and families facing autism,” says Terry Frank, co-founder and executive director. “Not only are we going to expand the number of classrooms to increase the number of students we can serve but also design a full functional gym to allow for a wide range of gross motor activities and physical education, a functional living area to teach basic life skills, and room for family education on autism.”
The project is currently estimated at $2 million. GivingTuesday, November 30, is the kick-off to the fundraising campaign to help the organization grow close to its financial goal. The campaign will launch with some excitement; a recent anonymous donor is willing to match up to $20,000 in donations.
“We are excited to start off the campaign with such an incentive,” said Gina Bannevich, operations director and chairperson to the capital campaign. “The donor is quite passionate about what we do and who we do it for. They felt the incentive would help others understand the importance of what is considered a life-changing organization.”
Bannevich, a former parent of the organization notes that donations can be made several ways. People can donate via social media on The Golden Key’s Facebook page –GoldenKeyExceptional and Instagram – thegoldenkeycenter. Donations can also be made directly to the Golden Key by calling 330-493-4400 or sending a check to 1431 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709.
About The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children
The Golden Key is a non-profit, non-public specialized charter school for grades kindergarten through 8th grade. It also has a preschool intervention program for students ages 3-5 on the autism spectrum. The school is an Autism Scholarship and Jon Peterson Scholarship Provider. Its mission is to provide quality education and intervention services for students with developmental disabilities. The staff are qualified educators and several are specialized in intervention services for autism spectrum disorders. The program is accredited by the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This initiative is done each year following Black Friday and Cyber Monday to encourage people to do good and to give back.