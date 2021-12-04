      Weather Alert

Local Student Wins BIG in the Vax-to-School Contest!

Pam Cook
Dec 4, 2021 @ 7:36am

Finally a winner from Stark County in the Vax to School contest…..

and it’s a big one!

The final winners of the $2 million available in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School public outreach campaign have been announced.

These grand prize winners, who have each received $100,000 scholarships

Audrey Bird, Brecksville
Rinoa Chech, Canton
Avery Lagory, Cleves
Widnelson Miller, Delphos
Jacob Peters, Conover

Ohio Vax-2-School is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice

AND…..

in the 10 thousand dollar scholarship awards announced yesterday it included two area students

Isabella Messenger, Wooster

Andrew Putt, Massillon

