Long Time Central Catholic Crusader Father Robert Kaylor Passes Away

A long time priest and community leader in Stark County is being remembered for his dedication and love for the Central Catholic Crusaders.

Father Robert Kaylor passed away on Friday night. Father Kaylor served as the principal of Central Catholic High School starting in 1988. He became the school’s president in 2011 until he retired in 2017 after he suffered a stroke.

Many remember Father Kaylor along the sidelines of all of the Crusader football games — but many also remember him for the very personal part he played in their lives. He was a native of Massillon. and graduated from Central Catholic in 1962. Funeral Plans will be announced this week.

For a full interview with Central’s Director of Guidance and Football Coach Jeff Lindesmith and a video of Father Kaylor celebrating the team’s State Championship go to the WHBC youtube page!