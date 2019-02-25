Look out! Camera’s in the backs of Airline Seats!

The next you fly somewhere, you might want to smile when you take your seat. You could be on camera.

Three of the world’s biggest airlines have admitted the seat backs on their passenger planes contain hidden cameras. Although the manufacturer claims the tiny video cameras are intended to be used for seat-to-seat video conferencing, American, United and Singapore airlines don’t offer that feature to their passengers.

The cameras were first exposed last week when an eagle-eyed passenger on a Singapore flight noticed the little lens and tweeted a photo of the seat back display. As more and more people shared the pic, a concern over the privacy of passengers began to brew. Although all three airlines say the cameras aren’t connected, one Internet user advises passengers to locate the device and place a sticker over it.