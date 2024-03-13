Louisville’s Nigro, Malvern’s Barrino Among Ohio Mr. Basketball Finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the finalists for the 2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball Award. The winner will be announced next Wednesday, March 20.

Voting is currently underway for the 224 registered OPSWA members and will end at noon on Monday, March 18.

The voting process for OPSWA members is the same as that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. First place votes get three points, second-place votes get two points and third-place votes get one point.

Ohio’s Mr. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will begin being released on Monday, March 25.

2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball Finalists

Hayden Nigro, Louisville, 6-5, sr

Northeast Inland District Player of the Year. 6-4 wing averaged 20.9 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field. Averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists. … Huge games against some of Louisville’s best competition, including 31 points against Akron Hoban and 31 against Lutheran East. … Four-year varsity player, three-year starter. Louisville’s all-time leading scorer with 1,434 points, which rank 14th in Stark County history. … Receiving D2 and D3 college interest. … District 4 Coaches Association D1 Player of the Year. … Louisville finished 23-3, with only losses to St. Ignatius, St. Edward and Canton GlenOak in district final.

J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-2, sr.

Division III East District and Inter-Valley Conference North Division Player of the Year after leading the Hornets to a 22-0 regular season. He has played 59 career games at Malvern and the team has gone 56-3. His senior year, J’Allen was 174-of-242 from the field, averaging 18.6 ppg while only taking 11 shots per game. He shot 74% from the foul line and also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 5.2 steals. Barrino surpassed 1,000 career points and owns school records for steals in a season and a career. He also currently ranks third in career assists in school history.

Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-8, sr.

The Wright State University commit averaged 23.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. The Northwest District Co-Player of the Year was also the Player of the Year by the District 6 coaches association and the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. He scored 53 points in a game with 12 3s in a game this season. He is second in scoring behind the legendary Larry Siegfried. Bruskotter was also invited to represent Ohio in Italy in March. He is a three-time All-Ohioan.

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-1, soph.

NE Lakes District POY coming off an All-Ohio first team season as a freshman and ranked 12th nationally in the Class of 2026. Johnson led the Bulldogs (21-1) to a 19-0 start that included wins against Huntington Prep, Western Reserve Academy, defending Texas state champion Faith Family Christian and OHSAA champion Richmond Heights. Johnson has offers from Ohio State to Alabama, Cincinnati, LSU and Villanova. Averaged 23.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

Kruz McClure, Westerville South, 6-4, jr.

The Central District, District 10 Coaches Association (co-) and OCC Capital player of the year, McClure averaged 23.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals for a 16-8 district semifinalist. The guard shot 45 percent from the field (30 percent from three-point range) and 88 percent at the free throw line despite suffering from Crohn’s Disease, which flared up several times during the season and hospitalized him the night before a district tournament game. McClure, who owns 14 Division I offers (Ohio State, Dayton are very interested), has scored 1,098 points in his career.

Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-10, sr.

NE Lakes District POY. Michigan State recruit led Falcons (16-5) to the No. 1 ranking in Division III as defending state champions, despite losing high profile forward T.J. Crumble to rival Richmond Heights. McCulloch averaged 22.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots and 2.7 assists. Also had a signature moment in mid-December, outplaying Cincinnati Winton Woods’ Tyler McKinley in a 71-45 win. McCulloch had 27 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks against him. Other signature performances include 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to beat Richmond Heights. Had a game-high 26 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks WHILE PLAYING SICK in a loss at Cleveland St. Ignatius. Had in a 55-36 win vs. Isidore Newman (La.) at Flyin’ to the Hoop. Also had 40, 15 and five in a win vs. Mentor. Completely transformed his body since his freshman season, when he was out of shape at 6-6 and 245 pounds.

Tyler McKinley, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-9, sr.

19.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.6 apg. Shot 61.7 percent from the field and led his team to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title for the first time. A UC signee, he is rated the No. 1 player in the state in all publications. Was ECC player of the year. Also played at Walnut Hills and Link Year Prep Academy in Missouri where he won a national title.

Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, sr.

24.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.6 spg, 57.2% FG, 42.0 3 PT% 1st Team Western Ohio Athletic Conference, WOAC Player of the Year; District 15 Player of the Year. Led the Arrows to a second straight Division III district title and regional semifinal berth. An unselfish player, had five assists in district title game. The first player from Preble County to surpass 2,000 career points. Signed with Purdue Fort Wayne.

Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6 sr.

Ohio State University commit averaged 24.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season for the Associated Press poll champion Titans, who are 20-3 as of March 4. White is already a two-time All-Ohio first team selection and has been O-G’s top player on three straight state semifinal teams (runners-up in 2022, 2023). White has also helped the Titans to 28 consecutive Western Buckeye League wins, three straight league titles, and has been the WBL and District 8 Player of the Year three times. A four-year starter, White has played in 105 varsity basketball games, with O-G going 90-15 in those games. He is the all-time career leading scorer in the hot-bed basketball history of Putnam County. White enters the district semifinal round with 1,876 career points.

Ohio Mr. Basketball Recipients

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber