Love a Rotisserie Chicken? Celebrate the Day!
June 2nd is National Rotisserie Chicken Day! Rotisserie chickens…the stuff Costco has built a loyal following on, the things supermarket delis will feature (if they’re smart). Look, lots of folks love baked or roast chickens…but if you haven’t had one rotisserie-style, here’s why they’re so special: a whole chicken is slow-roasted on a spit, and bastes in its own tasty juices.
The process roasts and sears the skin to seal in the flavor. The result is a tender and juicy chicken. Some folks inject their chicken with a blend of seasonings to increase the flavor. But also, the popularity of rotisserie chicken grows as the health benefits of it become more widely known.
The history of the National Rotisserie Chicken Day dates back to 1930’s…and that’s when grocery stores began offering them. Even though there was a huge drop in grocery shopping by the people after the World War II, the love of rotisserie chicken has never wavered. Need proof? More than 625-million rotisserie chickens are sold in the US every year. And of those? Costco sold more than 100-million in 2020!