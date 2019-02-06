Maple Syrup Soon to Flow at Hale Farm By Gary Rivers | Feb 6, 2019 @ 8:42 AM John Mueller is the Retail Sales Manager, Hale Farm is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. He’s talking the upcoming Maple Syrup Fest and their new “Beat the Winter Blues” music series. SHARE RELATED CONTENT During the Month of Love, Take the Marriage Test The Day “Louie Louie” Was Deemed Pornographic Another Superbowl First – Male Cheerleaders Practical and Fun Suggestions For You & The Kids When They’re on “Snow Break” It’s Sooooo Cold…….. Valentine’s Day Gift of The Season: Naming Cockroaches After Your Awful Ex!