Last season he was the back up quarterback to Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State and with Haskins leaving early for the NFL draft it looked like Tate Martell would be the front runner to be OSU’s starter in 2019.

But with Justin Fields transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Buckeyes, Martell felt like the writing was on the wall so he has decided to transfer and battle for the starting job at Miami of Florida!