Massillon Tigers Victory Parade Set For Sunday

The following information was released by Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Massillon School Superintendent Paul Salvino:

We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievement of our state

championship team! In recognition of the hard work, dedication, and outstanding

performance that led them to victory, we are organizing a parade to honor our team,

band and cheerleaders. We have carefully considered various schedules and are

pleased to announce that a celebration parade will take place on Sunday, December

10th, at 7:30 pm. The Massillon City School District and the City of Massillon are

working together to make this a special evening and will put more details out in the

coming week. Let’s come together on this special evening to cheer, applaud, and revel in

the success of our extraordinary students. Go Tigers!