Massillon Tigers Victory Parade Set For Sunday

By Brian Novak
December 2, 2023 12:27AM EST
Massillon Players Celebrate Their 2023 State Title. WHBC

The following information was released by Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Massillon School Superintendent Paul Salvino:

We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievement of our state
championship team! In recognition of the hard work, dedication, and outstanding
performance that led them to victory, we are organizing a parade to honor our team,
band and cheerleaders. We have carefully considered various schedules and are
pleased to announce that a celebration parade will take place on Sunday, December
10th, at 7:30 pm. The Massillon City School District and the City of Massillon are
working together to make this a special evening and will put more details out in the
coming week. Let’s come together on this special evening to cheer, applaud, and revel in
the success of our extraordinary students. Go Tigers!

