Meet Jim Molnar, the New Exec Director of Coming Together Stark County
Jim Molnar began his tenure as Executive Director of Coming Together Stark County this past Monday. Thursday, he was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the difficult issues of diversity and inclusion.
Coming Together Stark County was founded in 1998 as the Town Hall on Race Relations of Stark County following a call by President Bill Clinton for a national discussion on race. The popular Town Halls were held across the country. The first one was held in Akron, Ohio in 1997.
In 2004, in addition to continuing to offer Town Halls, Coming Together Stark County, CTSC, received federal recognition as a nonprofit agency by obtaining the 501(c)(3) status and affiliated with the national agency, Coming Together, USA. CTSC, which was operated by a full volunteer Board, hired its first Executive Director, Mr. Vince Watts.
Hear the Interview with Jim Molnar