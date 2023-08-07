MLB Hands Down Suspensions From Saturday Guardians Brawl

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians (fourth from left) is restrained as Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox falls to the ground during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has announced a series of suspensions for their roles in the Saturday night brawl between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox, initiated by the fist fight between the Guards’ Jose Ramirez and the White Sox’ Tim Anderson in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game.

Ramirez receives a 3-game suspension, but will appeal the punishment.

Guardians manager Terry Francona is suspended for one game. He will serve the suspension in the Monday night series opener with the Blue Jays.

Guardians coach Mike Sarbaugh receives a one-game suspension and will serve that punishment Tuesday night.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was suspended one game and will now be unavailable for Monday night’s game.

Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias was also fined an undisclosed amount.

For the White Sox, Anderson, deemed the instigator of the fight, receives the longest suspension of six games. Like Ramirez, Anderson is appealing.



Sox manager Pedro Grifol was suspended one game, and pitcher Michael Kopeck was fined.

All individuals suspended were also fined undisclosed amounts.

