More Mobile Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics – Location list HERE
Aultman is continuing to help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines and provide easy access for the community by holding mobile vaccine clinics. All community members who are 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine, and no registration is required.
All COVID mobile vaccine clinics are held outdoors and may be canceled in rainy or stormy conditions.
The following clinics will be held on:
Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Stark Community Action Agency from 9 – 11 a.m. The SCAA is located at 1366 Market Ave. N in Canton, Ohio, 44714. Buckeye Health will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Thursday, Oct. 7, at Canton Baptist Temple from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Canton Baptist Temple is located at 515 Whipple Ave. NW in Canton, Ohio, 44708. Buckeye Health will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Massillon Public Library from noon – 2 p.m. The library is located at 208 Lincoln Way E in Massillon, Ohio, 44646. Buckeye Health will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Friday, Oct. 8, at the Stark County Main Library from 9 – 11 a.m. The library is located at 715 Market Ave. N in Canton, Ohio, 44702. Buckeye Health will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Friday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Tire Recycling from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Liberty Tire Recycling is located at 14864 Lincoln St. SE in Minerva, Ohio, 44657.
Friday, Oct. 8, at the Refuge of Hope Ministry from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Refuge of Hope is located at 715 Second St. NE, Canton, Ohio, 44704. Buckeye Health will be on-site at this clinic distributing $100 incentive cards to eligible vaccine recipients.
Friday, Oct. 8, at the North Canton Public Library from 2 – 6 p.m. The library is located at 185 N. Main St. in North Canton, Ohio, 44720.
Saturday, Oct. 9, at Just in Time Food Ministry from 9 a.m. – noon. JIT Food Ministry is located at 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton, Ohio, 44312.
Members of the community who have not yet been vaccinated and would like to receive the vaccine can simply visit one of these locations during the designated times.