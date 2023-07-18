News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Nate Moore Placed On Leave During Massillon Football Investigation

By Kenny Roda
July 18, 2023 4:02PM EDT
Massillon Head Football Coach Nate Moore (WHBC News)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon Tigers head football coach Nate Moore is on paid leave from his job, as an investigation into alleged misconduct by several football players continues.

The Repository says Moore was placed on administrative leave a week ago, about the time that an investigation into a possible hazing incident and other “horseplay” was first reported.

Moore is also the district’s athletic director.

He is on leave from that position as well.

Massillon police are also investigating the more serious incident.

Some of the incidents took place in June.

The team continues with preseason activities under Offensive Coordinator Jarrett Troxler.

