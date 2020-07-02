      Breaking News
State to Address COVID-19 at County Level

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Kenny Roda
Jul 2, 2020 @ 12:46pm

(official NBA release)

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 – In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23.

In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician.

TAGS
COVID-19 NBA
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon