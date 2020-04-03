Need Exercise AND Comic Relief ? Here you go!
Lance Bass, Richard Simmons and Billy Bush at St. Patty's Day Slimdown benefiting the Lollipop Theatre Network held at Slimmons on Sunday, Mar., 17, 2013 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lollipop Theatre Network/AP Images)
What better way to get quarantine exercise than by Richard Simmons himself?
The beloved fitness icon, who hasn’t been seen since 2017, is seeing action on his YouTube channel. It seems, three weeks ago, Simmons’ channel began posting again for the first time in six years.
There’s no NEW content, but sone great classic clips to help you exercise from home! You can thank fans for the movement, so we hear. New merch from Simmons may be coming soon too. Time will tell.
Meanwhile, Jane Fonda has joined the world of TikTok. And while she’s at it, the actress and activist is also reviving her iconic ’80s workout routine