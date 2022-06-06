      Weather Alert

Need Help Waking Up Each Morning? Here Ya Go!

Pam Cook
Jun 6, 2022 @ 7:47am
Woman smashing alarm clock with hammer

 

Morning… sometimes it’s not so easy to jump out of bed ready for the day. It would be great if things were sunny and rosy when you open your eyes, but it isn’t. That’s where the experts come in.

“Metro” gathered the best hacks for you to try:

Prepping for the morning the night before Start your day with a stretch

Keep a water bottle by your bed

Ditch the snooze button

Take on an easy challenge

Skip the alcohol

Move your body

Don’t grab for the phone

Try a breath exercise

Wake up at the same time each day

Source: Metro

  • How easy is it for you to wake up in the morning?
  • How many times do you hit the snooze button?
  • What’s the best part of your morning?
TAGS
morning hacks no snooze tips for mornings wake up
Popular Posts
MPD: Massillon Man Shot City Woman Over Weekend
Stark Gas Prices Take Another Leap, New Record Highs All Over
UPDATE: New Info As Heavily-Clad Bank Robber Hits Kent Huntington Branch
Mother Charged: Children Left Home Alone, Dead in Fire
Canton Police Force Adds 8 New Officers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On