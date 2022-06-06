Need Help Waking Up Each Morning? Here Ya Go!
Woman smashing alarm clock with hammer
Morning… sometimes it’s not so easy to jump out of bed ready for the day. It would be great if things were sunny and rosy when you open your eyes, but it isn’t. That’s where the experts come in.
“Metro” gathered the best hacks for you to try:
Prepping for the morning the night before Start your day with a stretch
Keep a water bottle by your bed
Ditch the snooze button
Take on an easy challenge
Skip the alcohol
Move your body
Don’t grab for the phone
Try a breath exercise
Wake up at the same time each day
Source: Metro
- How easy is it for you to wake up in the morning?
- How many times do you hit the snooze button?
- What’s the best part of your morning?