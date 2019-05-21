New Perk for Fast-Food Workers: Finish a shift, get cash to go
Paul Mangiamele brought Bennigan’s back from Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Now the iconic company has close to 200 restaurants either open or under development and average store sales are tracking 40 percent higher since Mangiamele jumped in.
Mangiamele was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show — to talk about how his restaurant and others are having to be creative to hire and retain great talent.
Here’s Gary’s Interview with Paul
Workers at Church’s Chicken, Pizza Hut and Checkers can now get expedited pay as U.S. restaurants grapple with a labor shortage that’s not showing any signs of abating.
Restaurant chains are pulling out all the stops to attract and retain cooks and cashiers amid persistently low unemployment.
The latest move: Same-day and next-day paychecks.
With an accelerating economy and the U.S. jobless rate at a 49-year low, restaurants are hurting. The dining industry is growing increasingly desperate to attract and keep quality employees, and simply raising wages isn’t always enough.
That’s why they’re getting creative with hiring parties, text-message recruiting and signing bonuses. McDonald’s Corp. is even going after senior citizens to flip burgers.
The nearest Bennigan’s just recently opened in Steubenville .