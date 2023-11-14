Nick Chubb Undergoes Second Knee Surgery

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after hurting his knee during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Official Browns Release:

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery Tuesday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

Dr. Voos considered today’s surgery successful and added that Nick’s recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September.

As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season.