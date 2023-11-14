News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Nick Chubb Undergoes Second Knee Surgery

By Brian Novak
November 14, 2023 3:11PM EST
Share
Nick Chubb Undergoes Second Knee Surgery
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after hurting his knee during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Official Browns Release:

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery Tuesday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

Dr. Voos considered today’s surgery successful and added that Nick’s recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September.

As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: 6 Killed, 18+ Injured in Columbus-Area Crash Involving Tusky Valley Schools
3

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
4

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
5

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE