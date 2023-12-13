North Canton McDonald’s to Host Fundraiser for Tusky Valley Bus Driver on Thursday
WHO: McDonald’s Maple Street restaurant in North Canton
WHAT: From 4-8pm, McDonald’s of Maple Street will donate 20% of mobile order sales and
10% of all other sales to Don Wagler’s medical expense fund, the bus driver that was
injured in the Tusky Valley accident and Hartville native.
WHEN: Thursday, December 14, 4:00-8:00pm
WHERE: Maple Street McDonald’s Location
868 W. Maple Street
North Canton, OH 44720
SPECIFICS: McDonald’s operator in Northeast Ohio to host fundraiser in support of bus driver, Don
Wagler, Hartville native, who was injured in the Tusky Valley bus accident in November.
The restaurant will donate 20% of mobile order sales and 10% of all other sales on
December 14 to Don Wagler’s medical expense fund to help provide support for the
injuries caused by the accident.
“As members of the Northeast Ohio community, we’re proud to support our neighbor and Hartville
native, Don Wagler,” said Trey Locke, operator of McDonald’s Maple Street location. “We want to thank
our community in advance for supporting this fundraiser at our Maple Street McDonald’s on December
14 th to help provide medical expense support to Don and his family.”