North Canton McDonald’s to Host Fundraiser for Tusky Valley Bus Driver on Thursday

NORTH CANTON MCDONALD’S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR TUSKY VALLEY BUS

DRIVER, DON WAGLER, AT MAPLE STREET MCDONALD’S OF NORTHEAST OHIO

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

20% of mobile order sales & 10% of all other sales from 4-8pm to go to Don

Wagler’s Medical Expenses

WHO: McDonald’s Maple Street restaurant in North Canton

WHAT: From 4-8pm, McDonald’s of Maple Street will donate 20% of mobile order sales and

10% of all other sales to Don Wagler’s medical expense fund, the bus driver that was

injured in the Tusky Valley accident and Hartville native.

WHEN: Thursday, December 14, 4:00-8:00pm

WHERE: Maple Street McDonald’s Location

868 W. Maple Street

North Canton, OH 44720

SPECIFICS: McDonald’s operator in Northeast Ohio to host fundraiser in support of bus driver, Don

Wagler, Hartville native, who was injured in the Tusky Valley bus accident in November.

The restaurant will donate 20% of mobile order sales and 10% of all other sales on

December 14 to Don Wagler’s medical expense fund to help provide support for the

injuries caused by the accident.

“As members of the Northeast Ohio community, we’re proud to support our neighbor and Hartville

native, Don Wagler,” said Trey Locke, operator of McDonald’s Maple Street location. “We want to thank

our community in advance for supporting this fundraiser at our Maple Street McDonald’s on December

14 th to help provide medical expense support to Don and his family.”