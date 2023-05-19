Northwest Students Accused of Bullying Charged in Juvenile Court

The Stark County Prosecutors Office has filed charges against two Northwest High School Students who they say bullied a special needs student.

The two boys are charged in juvenile court. The 16-year old is charged with telecommunication harassment and disorderly conduct. Both of those charges are misdemeanors. The 14-year old is charged with disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor. As we reported when the incident occurred the boys are accused of bullying the student and also taking of video of it on a cellphone. Police say the two urged the special needs student to remove feces from a toilet with his hand in the high school restroom.

The video went viral.

No comment from the district on discipline there.