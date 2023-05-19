News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Northwest Students Accused of Bullying Charged in Juvenile Court

By Pam Cook
May 19, 2023 10:08AM EDT
The Stark County Prosecutors Office has filed charges against two Northwest High School Students who they say bullied a special needs student.

The two boys are charged in juvenile court.  The 16-year old is charged with telecommunication harassment and disorderly conduct.  Both of those charges are misdemeanors.  The 14-year old is charged with disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor.   As we reported when the incident occurred the boys are accused of bullying the student and also taking of video of it on a cellphone.  Police say the two urged the special needs student to remove feces from a toilet with his hand in the high school restroom.

The video went viral.

No comment from the district on discipline there.

