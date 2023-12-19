ODOT says Get into Winter Weather Driving Mode

Mother Nature did decide to decorate a bit for the holidays as she left behind anywhere from a dusting to a couple of inches of snow across our area. You will probably have to clean off the car if it sat outside last night. Also be careful…in some areas we had an icy mix falling before the snow so that has left behind some slick areas.

Advice from ODOT as you head out: drive UNDER the speed limit today, and give yourself extra time. Justin Chesnic from the Akron district office recommends staying way behind all snow plows. He says we want to get into a “Winter driving” frame of mind before heading out: slow down and always give yourself extra time. Even with the moderate snow event at the beginning of November, there were a number of weather-related accidents.