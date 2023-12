Ohio High School Football State Championships Continue Friday and Saturday

The State Championship games in High School Football continue at Tom Benson HOF Stadium Friday and Saturday. The schedule is below. 1480 WHBC is an OHSAA affiliate and will carry Friday night’s D1 Championship and Saturday morning’s D7 Championship on the radio for you. Be sure to tune in for all the action.

FRIDAY

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday morning – KICKOFF 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday – KICKOFF AT 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (14-1), Friday evening – KICKOFF AT 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, KICKOFF AT 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, KICKOFF AT 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, KICKOFF AT 7:30 p.m.