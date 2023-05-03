News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OHSAA Announces 2023 Football Divisions and Regions; East Canton Moves Up

By Brian Novak
May 3, 2023 1:59PM EDT
OHSAA image

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

 

Among Stark County schools, East Canton moved from Division 7 to Division 6 based on increased enrollment numbers.

 

Malvern moved down from Division 6 to Division 7. No other Stark County schools changed divisions.

 

2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions

Division I – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division II – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division III – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division IV – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division V – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division VI – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

Division VII – School List  |  Schools by Region  |  Regional Map

 

