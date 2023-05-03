OHSAA Announces 2023 Football Divisions and Regions; East Canton Moves Up

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Among Stark County schools, East Canton moved from Division 7 to Division 6 based on increased enrollment numbers.

Malvern moved down from Division 6 to Division 7. No other Stark County schools changed divisions.

2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions

