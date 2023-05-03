OHSAA Announces 2023 Football Divisions and Regions; East Canton Moves Up
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football divisional breakdowns and playoff regions for the 2023 season on Wednesday.
Among Stark County schools, East Canton moved from Division 7 to Division 6 based on increased enrollment numbers.
Malvern moved down from Division 6 to Division 7. No other Stark County schools changed divisions.
2023 OHSAA Football Divisions and Playoff Regions
Division I – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division II – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division III – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division IV – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division V – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division VI – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map
Division VII – School List | Schools by Region | Regional Map