OHSAA Announces Football State Championship Game Schedule

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced today the schedule for the seven football state championship games, set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

State Championship Game Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.

State Championship Tickets

Tickets for the state championship games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All-session Stadium Club tickets are $150 each and provide one ticket to all seven games in a theater style seat, as well as access to the indoor club level of the press box containing its own concessions. Patrons with club access do not need to exit the stadium between games. Additionally, the all-session Stadium Club package includes access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend.

A limited number of all-session Stadium Club tickets that include a parking pass are also available for $210 each. These ticket holders will receive a parking hangtag for the weekend valid for Lot C near the stadium.

Club tickets for the three Friday games or the three Saturday games are $75 each.

All-session general admission tickets for the state championship games are $90 each. This package includes one general admission ticket to all seven championship games. Ticket holders are required to exit the stadium between games.

General admission tickets for the three Friday games or three Saturday games are $40 each. Single game tickets for each of the seven championship games will go on sale at a later date.

Regional Playoff Game Tickets

Tickets for regional playoff games continue to go on sale at www.OHSAA.org/tickets every Monday with staggered start times. Division I and II go on sale at 10 a.m., Division III and IV go on sale at 11 a.m., and Division V, VI and VII go on sale at noon. State semifinal game tickets will follow the same process