OHSAA Playoff Regions Announced

Jon Bozeka
Oct 1, 2020 @ 3:02pm

To see where your school ended up click on the following links below.

FOR D1 REGION 1 

FOR D2 REGION 7

FOR D3 REGION 9

FOR D4 REGION 13

FOR D5 REGION 17

FOR D6 REGION 21

