OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Through Week 9

Division I
Region 1 – 1. Medina (9-0) 27.5833, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 27.5625, 3. McKinley (6-3) 22.5687, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-2) 21.9722, 5. Jackson (8-1) 21.3998, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-4) 18.2283, 7. Berea-Midpark (6-3) 16.95, 8. Cleveland Heights (7-2) 16.3788, 9. Brunswick (5-4) 14.6224, 10. Mentor (4-5) 14.0544, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 13.298, 12. Elyria (5-4) 11.8586, 13. Solon (4-5) 7.7818, 14. Shaker Hts. (3-5) 5.2909, 15. GlenOak (2-6) 4.1136, 16. Euclid (0-9) 0, 16. Lorain (0-9) 0
Region 2 – 1. Marysville (8-0) 33.0852, 2. Springfield (7-1) 27.7841, 3. Centerville (7-2) 21.6513, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-2) 21.3961, 5. Findlay (6-3) 18.7424, 6. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 18.6953, 7. Dublin Jerome (6-3) 18.184, 8. Perrysburg (6-3) 16.0782, 9. Kettering Fairmont (5-4) 15.0331, 10. Miamisburg (6-3) 14.2188, 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-5) 13.6263, 12. Springboro (4-4) 9.3994, 13. Dublin Coffman (3-6) 8.5667, 14. Tol. Start (4-5) 7.449, 15. Clayton Northmont (3-5) 5.8934, 16. Delaware Hayes (2-7) 5.0023, 17. Middletown (1-7) 0.8125, 18. Beavercreek (0-9) 0
Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (9-0) 25.8259, 2. New Albany (9-0) 24.4942, 3. Pickerington Central (8-1) 24.2426, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-2) 20.2839, 5. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 19.538, 6. Pickerington North (7-2) 17.234, 7. Hilliard Davidson (7-2) 15.4546, 8. Hilliard Bradley (4-5) 14.0068, 9. Reynoldsburg (4-4) 10.1389, 10. Lancaster (3-6) 8.4887, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 7.6151, 12. Westerville North (3-6) 7.1506, 13. Groveport-Madison (3-6) 6.0174, 14. Westerville Central (2-6) 5.1134, 15. Thomas Worthington (2-6) 4.4034, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1-8) 3.2722, 17. Galloway Westland (2-6) 3.0331, 18. Grove City (1-7) 2.3068, 19. Newark (0-9) 0
Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-2) 30.1901, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (7-2) 27.7083, 3. West Chester Lakota West (7-1) 23.5036, 4. Cin. Princeton (8-1) 21.3883, 5. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-2) 18.3368, 6. Milford (5-4) 15.6338, 7. Fairfield (4-4) 12.2155, 8. Cin. Elder (3-5) 11.5271, 9. Cin. Colerain (5-4) 10.4006, 10. Mason (3-6) 8.9561, 11. Cin. Sycamore (4-5) 8.9271, 12. Lebanon (2-6) 7.6181, 13. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-7) 4.7982, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-7) 3.9444, 15. Hamilton (2-5) 3.5238, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-5) 0.75, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (0-9) 0
Division II
Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (6-1) 26.4286, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-2) 22.4428, 3. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 20.5303, 4. Hudson (8-1) 20.45, 5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) 18.095, 6. Willoughby South (7-2) 16.805, 7. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 14.1947, 8. Lyndhurst Brush (5-3) 12.767, 9. Warren G. Harding (5-4) 10.3684, 10. Maple Hts. (5-3) 9.9375, 11. Eastlake North (4-5) 8.9747, 12. Painesville Riverside (5-4) 8.6859, 13. Bedford (5-3) 8.3409, 14. Cle. John Hay (4-5) 7.5019, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-4) 7.4549, 16. Boardman (4-4) 7.1488, 17. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (5-4) 7.0957, 18. Akron Firestone (3-6) 4.3684, 19. Hunting Valley University School (1-6) 4.273, 20. Garfield Hts. (3-6) 4.1285
Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (8-1) 26.8939, 2. Avon (7-2) 25.4722, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (7-2) 23.2018, 4. Barberton (8-1) 21.6717, 5. Fremont Ross (7-2) 18.8458, 6. Avon Lake (6-3) 18.3056, 7. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-2) 17.0707, 8. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-2) 15.7703, 9. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 15.3722, 10. Cle. Rhodes (5-2) 15.0667, 11. North Royalton (6-3) 15.0556, 12. North Olmsted (6-3) 14.0315, 13. Tol. St. John’s (3-5) 13.3237, 14. Lakewood (5-4) 12.6111, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-5) 11.7438, 16. Tol. Waite (3-4) 8.3617, 17. Wadsworth (2-7) 7.8535, 18. Grafton Midview (3-6) 7.45, 19. Sylvania Northview (5-4) 7.101, 20. North Ridgeville (3-6) 6.1837
Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (9-0) 27.1053, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-2) 23.6717, 3. Hoover (7-2) 21.4524, 4. Massillon (7-2) 20.4247, 5. Westerville South (6-2) 18.6591, 6. Dublin Scioto (6-3) 14.6319, 7. Canal Winchester (6-3) 14.2222, 8. Green (6-3) 13.2347, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (5-3) 12.6061, 10. Marion Harding (6-3) 12.4977, 11. Lake (5-3) 10.5913, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-4) 10.4338, 13. Cols. Independence (4-5) 8.5735, 14. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-6) 6.8058, 15. Wooster (4-5) 6.6389, 16. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 6.462, 17. Cols. St. Charles (2-6) 5.9677, 18. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-5) 5.4514, 19. Cols. Northland (3-5) 4.2224, 20. Perry (2-7) 4.1515
Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (9-0) 26.6859, 2. Piqua (8-0) 25.1498, 3. Cin. Anderson (7-2) 21.9671, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (8-1) 20.5486, 5. Cin. LaSalle (5-3) 19.4447, 6. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 17.176, 7. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 16.7955, 8. Cin. Withrow (8-1) 14.202, 9. Cin. Turpin (6-3) 12.3535, 10. Troy (5-3) 11.3381, 11. Harrison (4-4) 11.1265, 12. Riverside Stebbins (5-3) 8.4449, 13. Sidney (4-5) 8.3977, 14. Xenia (5-3) 6.9018, 15. Morrow Little Miami (4-5) 6.3912, 16. Lima Senior (3-5) 6.2841, 17. Loveland (2-7) 3.8944, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-6) 3.7569, 19. Day. Belmont (2-5) 3.7202, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-5) 2.6912
Division III
Region 9 – 1. Chardon (9-0) 29.601, 2. Dover (8-0) 26.6608, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 22.7944, 4. Hubbard (9-0) 20.4899, 5. Canfield (8-1) 19.6714, 6. Aurora (7-2) 17.9611, 7. Steubenville (7-2) 17.5918, 8. Chesterland West Geauga (7-2) 16.7708, 9. Streetsboro (6-2) 16.2631, 10. Tallmadge (7-2) 15.0115, 11. New Philadelphia (6-3) 12.7424, 12. Ravenna (6-3) 11.6986, 13. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-5) 10.6633, 14. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-5) 10.6462, 15. Akron East (4-5) 10.2915, 16. Painesville Harvey (5-4) 9.4728, 17. Niles McKinley (4-4) 6.375, 18. Marlington (3-6) 5.9141, 19. Warren Howland (2-7) 5.1725, 20. Youngstown Chaney (3-5) 5.1609
Region 10 – 1. Norton (8-0) 27.0567, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 24.8231, 3. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 19.25, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 18.5521, 5. Rocky River (6-3) 18.0361, 6. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-2) 17.6283, 7. Tiffin Columbian (5-4) 15.5056, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-5) 10.5596, 9. Bay Village Bay (4-4) 10.0756, 10. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 8.339, 11. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-5) 7.0948, 12. Sylvania Southview (4-5) 6.4175, 13. Tol. Rogers (4-4) 6.3182, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-6) 5.5116, 15. Copley (3-6) 5.0303, 16. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.9747, 17. Ashland (3-6) 4.827, 18. Lexington (3-6) 4.4354, 19. Defiance (3-6) 3.9222, 20. Cle. Collinwood (2-4) 3.5546
Region 11 – 1. Granville (8-0) 27.5441, 2. Jackson (7-2) 20.7222, 3. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 19.5712, 4. London (7-2) 19, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 18.6927, 6. Mount Orab Western Brown (7-2) 18.2904, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 16.307, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-3) 15.1696, 9. Thornville Sheridan (7-2) 14.8696, 10. Bellefontaine (6-3) 13.9056, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-3) 13.2423, 12. Zanesville (5-3) 12.9743, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-4) 12.2889, 14. Cols. Beechcroft (6-3) 12.2387, 15. Chillicothe (5-3) 11.4338, 16. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-4) 10.4479, 17. Cols. South (6-3) 10.0977, 18. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-4) 8.8819, 19. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-3) 7.7436, 20. The Plains Athens (3-6) 4.5978
Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 28.1076, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 20.4556, 3. Bellbrook (7-2) 19.6162, 4. Monroe (7-2) 19.4082, 5. Wapakoneta (7-2) 18.4, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-2) 18.2524, 7. Hamilton Ross (6-2) 18.0247, 8. Cin. Hughes (6-1) 13.8571, 9. Lima Shawnee (5-4) 10.8667, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-3) 10.3333, 11. Franklin (4-5) 9.1281, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-4) 8.4286, 13. Day. Dunbar (3-3) 8.4216, 14. Trotwood-Madison (3-5) 7.1852, 15. Vandalia Butler (3-5) 6.9331, 16. Cin. Northwest (3-6) 6.4054, 17. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-5) 5.776, 18. Elida (4-5) 5.7167, 19. New Richmond (3-5) 5.2708, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-6) 3.8382
Division IV
Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (9-0) 21.4977, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1) 19.8312, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (5-3) 18.2619, 4. Salem (7-2) 16.8351, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 15.6448, 6. Fairless (8-1) 15.6019, 7. Perry (7-2) 14.6349, 8. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 14.1487, 9. Peninsula Woodridge (6-3) 12.3877, 10. Lisbon Beaver (7-2) 12.0877, 11. Poland Seminary (6-3) 11.3232, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (5-4) 10.7573, 13. Northwest (5-4) 10.2955, 14. Girard (5-4) 9.5125, 15. Canton South (6-3) 8.9596, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-4) 8.5088, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 6.3895, 18. Struthers (4-5) 5.883, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 3.5024, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-8) 3.1667
Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (8-1) 24.3278, 2. Van Wert (8-1) 20.0667, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 19.3181, 4. Port Clinton (8-1) 19.2525, 5. Clyde (7-2) 18.8167, 6. Wooster Triway (6-1) 17.6875, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 15.9854, 8. Sandusky Perkins (6-3) 15.95, 9. Shelby (7-2) 15.7438, 10. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 13.0253, 11. Wauseon (6-3) 10.5778, 12. Tol. Scott (5-4) 10.1875, 13. Rossford (5-4) 9.5585, 14. Galion (4-5) 8.1667, 15. Huron (5-4) 8.0202, 16. Milan Edison (5-4) 7.9722, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 6.9885, 18. Bryan (5-4) 5.9944, 19. Napoleon (3-6) 4.7172, 20. Upper Sandusky (3-6) 4.1722
Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-0) 26.6212, 2. St. Clairsville (8-1) 21.2814, 3. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 18.2386, 4. Carrollton (6-3) 15.4757, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-2) 14.7884, 6. Heath (7-2) 14.3163, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.6111, 8. Cambridge (6-3) 12.2619, 9. Cols. Linden McKinley (7-2) 11.6123, 10. Sparta Highland (6-3) 10.8299, 11. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 9.8713, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.8276, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-3) 8.1674, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-3) 7.9683, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-6) 7.7784, 16. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.9324, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-5) 6.3623, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-6) 6.076, 19. Circleville Logan Elm (3-6) 5.9885, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-6) 3.9116
Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.1592, 2. Eaton (9-0) 23.2828, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-0) 21.7169, 4. Waverly (7-1) 20.3125, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 19.1148, 6. Bethel-Tate (7-1) 17.9375, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (8-1) 14.3222, 8. Cleves Taylor (5-4) 12.0321, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-4) 11.9388, 10. Germantown Valley View (5-4) 11.303, 11. Cin. Shroder (3-2) 10.3, 12. Day. Northridge (6-3) 10.0111, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 9.9318, 14. St. Paris Graham Local (5-3) 9.8729, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 9.6667, 16. Waynesville (5-4) 8.9192, 17. Greenfield McClain (4-4) 8.5655, 18. Hillsboro (3-6) 5.0647, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-6) 4.2556, 20. Urbana (2-7) 3.6869
Division V
Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (8-0) 27.6721, 2. Canfield South Range (9-0) 21.4353, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 21.1007, 4. Bellaire (8-1) 19.816, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) 19.2182, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 15.983, 7. Mantua Crestwood (5-3) 11.5247, 8. Akron Manchester (5-4) 10.6736, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 10.6111, 10. Richmond Edison (6-3) 10.348, 11. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 8.8807, 12. Sandy Valley (5-4) 8.1181, 13. Conneaut (4-5) 7.1705, 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-5) 6.7885, 15. Youngstown Liberty (5-4) 6.7323, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Rootstown (4-5) 5.8043, 18. Jefferson Area (3-6) 5.0687, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-5) 4.8961, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.9402
Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (8-0) 20.5959, 2. Elyria Cath. (7-2) 19.02, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 17.8713, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 17.0556, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) 16.4343, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 15.2565, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 14.9346, 8. Richwood North Union (7-2) 12.9943, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-3) 9.0591, 10. Genoa Area (4-5) 8.4766, 11. Lima Bath (5-4) 8.15, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-4) 7.2898, 13. Brooklyn (4-5) 6.8394, 14. Bucyrus Wynford (4-5) 5.0522, 15. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-5) 4.9261, 16. West Salem Northwestern (3-6) 4.3611, 17. Oak Harbor (5-4) 4.2109, 18. Marion Pleasant (1-8) 4.0505, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 3.5918, 20. Millbury Lake (2-7) 2.1254
Region 19 – 1. Piketon (8-0) 20.7955, 2. Ironton (8-1) 20.2222, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) 19.936, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-2) 18.1234, 5. Wheelersburg (6-3) 16.693, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-3) 14.4708, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 14.2652, 8. Portsmouth (7-2) 12.4626, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-2) 11.4232, 10. Portsmouth West (5-4) 10.9931, 11. Minford (5-3) 10.8939, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (5-4) 10.6304, 13. Coshocton (4-4) 7.9346, 14. Wellston (5-4) 7.5058, 15. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-3) 7.4444, 16. McDermott Northwest (5-4) 7.3889, 17. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-5) 7.3264, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (2-5) 4.7987, 19. New Lexington (3-6) 4.5343, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-6) 2.9527
Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (6-2) 21.8095, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (9-0) 16.8167, 3. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2) 16.6874, 4. Versailles (8-1) 14.85, 5. Reading (6-2) 14.7273, 6. Springfield Shawnee (6-3) 13.5505, 7. Brookville (7-2) 12.5444, 8. Cin. Mariemont (6-3) 11.9444, 9. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.2527, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 9.9048, 11. Williamsburg (5-4) 8.9444, 12. Springfield Greenon (6-2) 8.2247, 13. Blanchester (4-4) 8.2159, 14. Sabina East Clinton (5-4) 7.383, 15. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.1576, 16. Carlisle (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Day. Meadowdale (5-3) 6.5082, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-6) 3.2222, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-6) 2.8452, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-5) 1.6603
Division VI
Region 21 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-1) 17.4826, 2. Mogadore (7-2) 16.2778, 3. New Middletown Springfield (8-1) 16.0848, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-1) 15.7446, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-2) 12.8696, 6. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 11.4965, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (6-3) 10.9232, 8. East Canton (5-2) 9.7922, 9. Brookfield (5-3) 9.2045, 10. Hanoverton United (7-1) 9.0844, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-4) 8.5785, 12. Central Catholic (3-6) 8.4072, 13. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-4) 7.6458, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-3) 6.3873, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-6) 4.4232, 16. Wellington (4-5) 4.3865, 17. Newton Falls (3-6) 3.5729, 18. Mineral Ridge (3-5) 3.261, 19. Oberlin (2-7) 3.0143, 20. Wickliffe (1-7) 1.9816
Region 22 – 1. Archbold (9-0) 20, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 19.547, 3. Carey (8-1) 18.6429, 4. Columbus Grove (9-0) 17.8167, 5. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.3737, 6. Defiance Tinora (8-1) 16.1717, 7. Gibsonburg (7-1) 12.8929, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 11.2953, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 10.8788, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (5-2) 9.9398, 11. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 7.5828, 12. Bluffton (5-4) 7.3571, 13. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 5.1941, 14. Van Buren (3-5) 4.5934, 15. Delta (4-5) 4.4622, 16. Sherwood Fairview (3-6) 3.2475, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-6) 2.899, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-7) 1.9158, 19. Bucyrus (2-7) 1.8278, 20. Northwood (3-4) 1.6429
Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 19.7124, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.5305, 3. West Jefferson (9-0) 18.1927, 4. Galion Northmor (8-1) 15.4467, 5. Barnesville (7-1) 14.2649, 6. Cols. Africentric (6-2) 14.1265, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-0) 13.3553, 8. Nelsonville-York (6-3) 11.4766, 9. Centerburg (6-2) 10.7216, 10. Worthington Christian (6-2) 9.8139, 11. KIPP Columbus (6-3) 7.155, 12. Lucasville Valley (4-5) 6.5281, 13. Johnstown Northridge (5-4) 5.6215, 14. Fredericktown (4-5) 5.1616, 15. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 5.027, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-5) 4.5723, 17. Marion Elgin (3-6) 4.4141, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-6) 3.4261, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-6) 3.4097, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-4) 3.1614
Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (9-0) 14.932, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-3) 13.9596, 3. Arcanum (7-2) 10.7604, 4. Coldwater (7-2) 10.1061, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 8.2865, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-2) 8.1948, 7. Cin. Country Day (6-2) 7.0417, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 7.0034, 9. Anna (4-5) 6.7828, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 6.2063, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) 6.1566, 12. Delphos Jefferson (3-6) 4.5, 13. Fort Recovery (3-6) 4.0444, 14. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 3.7611, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (2-6) 3.625, 16. Cin. Deer Park (2-7) 3.6181, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 2.7867, 18. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (2-5) 2.6901, 19. Casstown Miami East (3-6) 2.1944, 20. North Lewisburg Triad (2-7) 1.8384
Division VII
Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 17.673, 2. Lucas (7-1) 15.9653, 3. Independence (7-2) 13.5531, 4. Dalton (7-2) 12.2468, 5. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-3) 11.8052, 6. Salineville Southern (7-2) 11.2203, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-2) 10.6948, 8. Lowellville (7-2) 9.0326, 9. Malvern (7-2) 8.6593, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-2) 7.5, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 7.2784, 12. Vienna Mathews (6-2) 7.1372, 13. Toronto (4-5) 6.8321, 14. Ashland Mapleton (3-5) 5.1985, 15. Windham (4-4) 5.003, 16. Greenwich South Central (3-5) 4.702, 17. Monroeville (3-6) 4.5906, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-6) 3.8889, 19. Wellsville (3-4) 3.1293, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 2.8182
Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 17.2188, 2. Edon (8-1) 16.4912, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-1) 15.7283, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-1) 12.0922, 5. McComb (8-1) 11.7708, 6. Leipsic (6-3) 10.6869, 7. Antwerp (7-2) 9.0903, 8. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 9.0333, 9. Defiance Ayersville (5-3) 8.5556, 10. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 7.8111, 11. Lima Perry (5-4) 7.5057, 12. Sycamore Mohawk (4-5) 7.2727, 13. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 7.1592, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 6.7743, 15. Spencerville (4-5) 6.5667, 16. Arlington (7-2) 6.2222, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (5-4) 6.1181, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-5) 4.5483, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 3.0505, 20. Ada (1-8) 2.5889
Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (8-1) 15.9433, 2. Shadyside (7-1) 14.5089, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-0) 14.4787, 4. Howard East Knox (7-2) 14.1916, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 13.25, 6. Waterford (6-2) 13.0008, 7. Hannibal River (5-4) 8.4327, 8. New Matamoras Frontier (5-2) 8.0938, 9. Caldwell (4-4) 7.25, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 6.75, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-4) 5.7906, 12. Danville (4-5) 4.6478, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.5506, 14. Corning Miller (3-4) 4.0342, 15. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 3.5842, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-6) 3.5293, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-7) 3.1159, 18. Reedsville Eastern (3-4) 3.0992, 19. Racine Southern (4-4) 2.8885, 20. Bridgeport (2-6) 1.8586
Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 24.404, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.3222, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-2) 11.65, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.3521, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-2) 10.5136, 6. St. Henry (6-3) 9.7285, 7. New Bremen (6-3) 8.9512, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-4) 7.0573, 9. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8056, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 5.6319, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-2) 5.2526, 12. Lockland (3-4) 5.1331, 13. Troy Christian (5-4) 4.6884, 14. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-6) 4.5863, 15. Fort Loramie (3-6) 4.3617, 16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.1667, 17. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 2.6216, 18. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-6) 2.2722, 19. Beaver Eastern (1-7) 1.9911, 20. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-6) 1.9195