OHSAA Sets HSFB State Championship Schedule

Brian Novak
Dec 2, 2019 @ 2:30pm

State Finals Schedule

All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.

Division II State Championship: No. 1 Massillon (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM

Division VI State Championship: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 AM

Division III State Championship: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, Dec. 6, 3:00 PM

Division I State Championship: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, Dec. 6, 8:00 PM

Division VII State Championship: No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 AM

Division IV State Championship: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:00 PM

Division V State Championship: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM

Fans are encouraged to buy their playoff tickets in advance online at www.ProFootballHOF.com/tickets, as the participating schools keep a portion of presale ticket revenue. For state championship games, tickets are $11 online in advance through a participating school, or $15 if not associated with a school, or $17 at the gate.

