OHSAA Sets HSFB State Championship Schedule
State Finals Schedule
All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.
Division II State Championship: No. 1 Massillon (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM
Division VI State Championship: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 AM
Division III State Championship: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, Dec. 6, 3:00 PM
Division I State Championship: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, Dec. 6, 8:00 PM
Division VII State Championship: No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 AM
Division IV State Championship: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:00 PM
Division V State Championship: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM
Fans are encouraged to buy their playoff tickets in advance online at www.ProFootballHOF.com/tickets, as the participating schools keep a portion of presale ticket revenue. For state championship games, tickets are $11 online in advance through a participating school, or $15 if not associated with a school, or $17 at the gate.